Toilet Ek Prem Katha Box Office prediction day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer may become one of the biggest openers of 2017

Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office prediction day 1: Aimed at raising awareness about ill consequences of open defecation, Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is expected to be one of the biggest openers of the year. After months of aggressive promotion, the Shree Narayan Singh directorial romantic comedy drama will hit the screen on August 11 and on the first day of its release, the film is expecting a number between Rs 13 to Rs 15 crore, said trade analyst Girish Johar. According to him, the movie would get a warm response from the audience and it may cross the Rs 50 crore mark within the first weekend, as per The Indian Express. Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which also stars Bhumi Padnekar, Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in important roles, is a satirical take on a battle against the age old tradition of open defecation in the country. It is a story of a man who loved a girl and married her. But soon after the marriage, the girl leaves him due to the absence of a toilet in her husband’s house. After this, he decides to build a toilet at his home as well as to increase awareness about the risk of defecating in the open in society.

The movie, that is said to be promoting Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is releasing just a week after Bollywood’s much talked about film Jab Harry Met Sejal bombed. Akshay is expected to steal the attention from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s movie and dominate the box office. It will definitely affect the collection of Jab Harry Met Sejal and Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan (released on July 28), if it delivers powerful content, Johar told The Indian Express.

Days before its release, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had reportedly announced it will be screened tax-free in the state.