Toilet: Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar starrer crosses Rs 80 cr mark

The year 2017 can be regarded as a bad year for the Bollywood industry because of the fact that movies were faring miserably at the box office. Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released at a juncture when much-hyped movies of Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan faced much criticism because of their miserable performances in movies like Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal which collected Rs 119.26 cr, Rs 62.60 cr respectively. But Akshay Kumar has come up with this box office surprise and as the collection shows, it is bowling over the audience, thanks to the unconventional theme and the fresh take on love stories. The movie which had the benefit of Independence Day holiday extended weekend has earned a whopping Rs 20 crore on the fifth day. This is a huge achievement for this movie despite the fact that it is running in only 2900 theatres in India.

#ToiletEkPremKatha is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Does MASSIVE biz on Independence Day… Crosses ₹ 80 cr, racing towards ₹ 100 cr… #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr. Total: ₹ 83.45 cr. India biz. FABULOUS… #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2017

On the opening day, the movie had garnered Rs 13.10 crore, on Saturday it earned Rs 17.10 crore and on Sunday collected an even bigger Rs 21.25 crore and it raked in a whopping collection of Rs 12 crore on a non-holiday Monday. With each passing day, the movie is scaling new heights and is well on the way to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The movie starring Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher has dealt with an unorthodox theme of open defecation which is a persistent problem in India. An industry which has stereotyped love stories to nothing more than the actors romancing on the silver screen, this movie’s success is evidence that good movies are always appreciated.

Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted saying, ” #ToiletEkPremKatha is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Does MASSIVE biz on Independence Day… Crosses ₹ 80 cr, racing towards ₹ 100 cr… #TEPK.” Given the phenomenal response this movie has received this might well be Akshay’s biggest success till date, hence surpassing the collection of Rowdy Rathore lifetime ie. Rs 133 cr.