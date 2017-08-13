Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar movie witnesses fantastic growth on Saturday; here is what it earned

Taran Adarsh has reviewed Toilet as EXCELLENT. The movie, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, also features Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher.

The box office collection of Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha has witnessed fantastic growth on Day 2. The movie on Saturday i.e. 2 garnered Rs 17.10 crore on Saturday. It is a good growth as Toilet Ek Prem Katha on Friday i.e. Day 1 had collected only Rs 13.10 crore at box office. The total collection of Toilet Ek Prem Katha has now reached Rs 30.20 crore. According to famous movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh, “#ToiletEkPremKatha witnessed FANTASTIC growth on Sat… Strong word of mouth is translating into MASSIVE numbers… #TEPK.” “#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr. Total: ₹ 30.20 cr. India biz… ₹ 48 cr [+/-] weekend on the cards… SUPERB… #TEPK,” Taran Adarsh tweeted on box office collections of Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Earlier, Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “#ToiletEkPremKatha picked up rapidly post noon onwards… Mass circuits have performed the best… Plexes decent/good… #TEPK.” “#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri ₹ 13.10 cr. India biz… Sat and Sun look better… Biz to get big boost on Tue [Independence Day]… #TEPK,” Adarsh wrote in another tweet.

Taran Adarsh has reviewed Toilet as EXCELLENT. The movie, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, also features Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher. It was released on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan forms the basic premise of “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” but Akshay says he did not do the film solely on the merit of the script.

The 49-year-old actor will be seen playing a husband trying to win his wife back by building a toilet for her in the house.

Akshay, who has been made the brand ambassador of the Swachh Bharat Mission in Uttar Pradesh, said the clean India movement requires the participation of the whole country.