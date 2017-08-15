Toilet: Ek Prem Katha box office collection by day 4: Akshay Kumar starrer makes UNSTOPPABLE performance, earns Rs 63.45 cr

The movie is based on the issue of open defecation problem in India and Shree Narayan Singh as the director has done a phenomenal job of putting things in perspective. (Bollywood Hungama)

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha came up with an unconventional theme and the box office collection of the movie is making it quite evident that the audience is loving this fresh take on love stories that had increasingly become cliched over the years. The movie is based on the issue of open defecation problem in India and Shree Narayan Singh as the director has done a phenomenal job of putting things in perspective. The movie was promoted on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan scheme and be it star power, the innovative promotional activity or the unorthodox theme, this movie has been taken to heart by the public and is doing great business. The film has garnered Rs 12 crore on the day 4 (Monday) and is set to witness an upward trend as 15th August itself is a national holiday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ”#ToiletEkPremKatha is on a DREAM RUN… Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr. Total: ₹ 63.45 cr. India biz… #TEPK ”

#ToiletEkPremKatha has pumped oxygen in the lungs of an ailing film industry… The dry spell at the BO ends finally! #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha witnessed FANTASTIC growth on Sat… Strong word of mouth is translating into MASSIVE numbers… #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2017

On Friday, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha had defied all forecasts and opened at Rs 13.10 crore, on Saturday it earned an even bigger Rs 17.10 crore and on Sunday it raked in a whopping Rs 21.25 crore and is now well on way to entering the Rs 100 cr club before the first week is over. The film also has the advantage of Independence day holiday and this may help the movie keep up its upward trending motion. Movies of Bollywood A-listers have lately been faring miserably and Akshay Kumar starrer’s phenomenal performance at the box office is a welcome sight for the industry. Toilet Ek Prem Katha marks Akshay’s second movie this year after Jolly LLB and both movies have registered themselves in the list of highest openers of 2017. Akshay will be next seen in movies like PadMan, Gold and 2.0.