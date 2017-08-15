Toilet: Ek Prem Katha box office collection: Akshay Kumar thanks fans, critics as movie earns MASSIVE Rs 63.45 crore; WATCH

“I will never stop talking about this topic (toilet) and also I urge you all to do that, ” Akshay said. ( Akshay Kumar/Twitter)

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha box office collection: The movie has become an unstoppable force. Toilet Ek Prem Katha has earned Rs 63.45 crore within four days of its release and Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar thanked all his fans, critics and the film fraternity for its success. Akshay, in a video shared on his official Twitter handle, said, “I m thankful to you all not only because the film is doing well in Box office but also the film is addressing a very old and important disease of the society i.e open defecation.” Quoting a research study, the actor said, “he is happy to inform that eight months ago there was a research which said 54 per cent of people used to defecate in open. But now the number has been slashed to 34 per cent.”

In the 2 minutes 42-second video, the 49-year-old actor also talked how his film has become his passion since last one year. Akshay said, while making the film he vowed to make every household discuss this topic, irrespective of whether the film runs successfully or not. Describing his film as a small contribution towards the big mission, he said the number has to be brought down to zero from 36 per cent. “I will never stop talking about this topic and also I urge you all to do that, ” Akshay added.

Watch the video here:

Happiness is..having a vision & watching it slowly turning into reality,though still a long way to go.This #DirectDilSe is dedicated 2 u all pic.twitter.com/Zr13cBsQ0O — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2017

“I want to thank every critic who spoke three negatives but one positive thing about the film. I also want to thank every government that has taken a positive step in this regard. I thank that person who watched the film and said Akshay is spreading the propaganda of the government, ” he added. Earlier, many critics said that the film looks like an extended campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, but the audience is lapping up this Akshay Kumar film, as per Indian Express. Akshay also thanked Hrithik Roshan.

Saying that his intention was only to discuss the problem and reveal the solution, Akshay said, “whether I received claps or slaps (gaali) my goal is achieved.” Khiladi Kumar apparently got emotional at end of the video. He concluded saying, “today is Independence Day and you all have given me a very wonderful gift, Thank you from the deepest core of my heart”