Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar starrer to be tax free in Uttar Pradesh, orders Yogi Adityanath government

Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which also stars Bhumi Padnekar, Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in important roles, is a satirical take on a battle against the age old tradition of open defecation in the country. (Bollywood Hungama)

Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha will be tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Aditynatha-led UP government announced on Friday that the Shree Narayan Singh directorial romantic comedy drama will be screened tax-free, according to ANI.

On Friday, Akshay Kumar took part in a cleanliness drive in state capital Lucknow with Adityanath. On Twitter, the Bollywood actor shared a picture of him with the CM and captioned it, “Honored to be part of Hon. Chief Minister of U.P. @myogiadityanath cleanliness drive in Lucknow today”.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which also stars Bhumi Padnekar, Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in important roles, is a satirical take on a battle against the age old tradition of open defecation in the country. It is a story of a man who loved a girl and married her. But soon after the marriage, the girl leaves him due to the absence of a toilet in her husband’s house. After this, he decides to build toilet at his home as well as to increase awareness about the risk of defecating in the open in society. The movie is indirectly promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which was started to make India clean and improve the sanitation situation in the country. It will release on August 11, 2017.

Swachh Azaadi aise hi nahi milegi, uska jugaad karna hoga. #ToiletKaJugaad – http://t.co/kWMFeeynHY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 4, 2017

A week before the movie hits the screen, the filmmakers released its song ‘Toilet Ka Jugaad’ on Friday. The song is called ‘Toilet Anthem’ and shows how people in India still defecate in the open. In the two minutes 44 seconds video, the song reveals facts like “India leads the world in open defecation, 54% of India still defecates in the open, millions of women risk getting raped every day, 2 lakh children die each year of infection from open defecation.” Sharing the song on his Twitter handle, Akshay wrote, “Swachh Azaadi aise hi nahi milegi, uska jugaad karna hoga. #ToiletKaJugaad.”