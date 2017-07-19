Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar starrer in trouble as Jaipur filmmaker slaps punchline plagiarism charge on moviemakers

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has already gained a lot of hype because of its theme. (Source: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has already gained a lot of hype because of its theme and cast but has now landed in trouble with less than a month left for its release. A Jaipur-based filmmaker, Praatik Sharma, has moved the court against the makers of the movie for allegedly lifting the punchline and the subject from his film “Gutrun Gutar Gun”. According to a report by IANS. Sharma has filed a copyright infringement case against Plan C Studios, an alliance between Reliance Entertainment and Friday Filmworks helmed by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia, and Viacom18 on July 7 in a Jaipur Metropolitan Court.

Responding to the case filed by Sharma, the Court has already issued a notice returnable on July 22. “Plan C is producing it and Viacom18 is serving as a producer and presenter. There is one line in my movie – ‘aurat shadi karke ghar mai aati hai, usko toilet nahi milta, bawal hota hai, ant mai pati usko toilet bana kar deta hai.’ (a woman gets married and then doesn’t find a toilet at home, creates a scene and ultimately a toilet is constructed). Because of this line the distributors are telling me my film is the same film as ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’,” Sharma, who had finished making “Gutrun Gutar Gun” in 2015, told the agency.

Sharma added that even though he got a certificate for his film in the same year, it was not released due to lack of funds. “We also sent our film to festivals like Delhi International Film Festival, Indian Film Festival Melbourne, Australia and Rajasthan International Film festival,” he said. After struggling for two years, his team was ready to release it on July 28 this year. “But distributors have backed out saying our film is similar to ‘Toilet…’. They said even if they put it up, they would remove it from screens if asked to. This is unfair,” Sharma added.

Sharma said that he hopes to get justice in the court. The makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha have not responded to this development yet.