Toilet Ek Prem Katha: 5 innovative things Akshay Kumar did to promote his film

‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ is in the headlines for quite sometime now but unlike other movies that gets publicity because of controversies surrounding them, this Akshay Kumar starrer is in the news for the innovative ways in which it is being promoted. We know of Bollywood stars going the extra mile when it comes to promotion of their upcoming films. Akshay, just like every other actor is promoting his film, but in a humanitarian way. His upcoming film, which is based on the theme of open defecation is an issue the government has been dealing with since it came to power. The film has created a lot of buzz, thanks to unconventional way Akshay chose to promote his film. Just in case you have no clue how the actor recently made headlines promoting his film, here’s how he did it:

Akshay Kumar is one such actor who has always extended support and raised initiatives for the soldiers of the country. The actor before the release of every movie makes it a point to visit the army men, and following this norm religiously Akshay met the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force during his visit to Delhi to promote his film. The actor was seen talking to the soldiers and encouraging them with his words.

Akshay Kumar took part in Uttar Pradesh government’s cleanliness drive event and met Yogi Adityanath when he was in Lucknow promoting ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. When the film’s trailer came out, PM Modi praised it and called the movie a commendable effort to promote cleanliness. Kumar had said that he would love to hold a special screening for the PM.

Akshay was in London when the Indian women’s cricket team was playing its finals in ICC World Cup 2017. He was promoting his upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in London that time and the actor grabbed the opportunity to cheer the girls playing for the country.

The national award winning actor was appointed as the brand ambassador of ‘Clean UP mission’ by UP CM Adityanath. Akshay who is promoting his film on the same lines has promised to work to make the state free from open defecation. Adityanath returned the favour by making the film tax free in his state.

Akshay Kumar, true to his promise of working towards the cause of sanitation in the country launched 24 toilets in 24 hours on Monday August 7. He collaborated with an NGO and helped the cause of sanitation by building toilets in 10 different places.