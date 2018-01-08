To avoid clash with Padmavat, Padman, Aiyaari release date shifted

Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary which will have Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Maholtra sharing the silver screen for the first time will be released on Febuary 9, according to film critic Taran Adarsh. In a tweet on Monday the film critic and business analyst said, “It’s OFFICIAL… #Aiyaary shifted to 9 Feb 2018… Neeraj Pandey directs… Stars Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher.” This tweet means more than just announcing shifting of Aiyaary’s release date. As we know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversy-ridden “Padmavat” will now release on January 25 and Akshay Kumar ’s “Padman” will release on January 25 too. Therefore, it can be said that Aiyaari’s release date being shifted was simply to avoid clash with “Padmavat” and “Padman”.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Aiyaari’s director Neeraj Pandey said, “the idea of Aiyaary first came to him while he was shooting for Baby more than three years ago.” The report added quoting Neeraj Pandey, “The germ of the film came when we were working on Baby. The work for the film in a way started during Baby. Even while we were shooting MS Dhoni something was going on in my head for Aiyaary.”

Earlier, at the Aiyaary trailer launch, Neeraj Pandey was asked about his thoughts on the box-office clash between Aiyaari and Padman. and if there’s a sense of competition between him and Akshay. The director replied to the question by sharing with the media the details about his lunch with his Aiyaari lead actor Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar and PadMan director R Balki.

So the next couple of months will surely be exciting for movie lovers as these three movies across various genres are going to entertain the audience in no small measure.