Yash Raj Films has released a video of the dangerous action sequence from Tiger Zinda Hai. The video reveals what went on behind the scenes of Salman Khan’s most dangerous action sequence to date with a pack of wild wolves. This Salman Khan vs wolves fight is one of the most talked about scenes of Tiger Zinda Hai. The video is going massively viral on social media. Tiger Zinda Hai has created history in Bollywood film industry. TZH has crossed the Rs 190 crore mark in just 6 days. Famous movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed that Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer TZH has collected Rs 190.62 crore at box office in 6 days.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger and also stars Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, and Nawab Shah. Salman seems to have shrugged off the rough patch after the poor performance by Tubelight, which was not able to break the opening records of superstar’s previous Eid outings Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.

Here is the Salman Khan vs wolves fight making video:-

Also, TZH has created a history with a big and unique Bollywood record. And, that record is – TZH recorded the biggest ever single day collection in the history of Bollywood by earning Rs 45.53 crore nett on day three. It’s a unique record in Bollywood! Now, the movie is racing towards the Rs 200 crore mark. Also, Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross the Rs 100 cr mark.

