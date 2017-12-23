Tiger Zinda Hai vs Ek Tha Tiger box office collection: Did Salman Khan beat his own film?

tarring the same leads in the present instalment, Ek Tha Tiger had raked in Rs 32. 93 cr on the first day.

Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai released almost 5 years after the first instalment Ek the Tiger had hit the screens in 2012. The movie was no doubt impressive and had drawn the audience attention leading way to the 2.0 version. Starring the same leads in the present instalment, Ek Tha Tiger had raked in Rs 32. 93 cr on the first day. Now that the opening day collection of TZH has surfaced, we know who has won this Salman Khan vs Salman Khan box office battle. Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 33.75 cr on day 1 beating its first instalment’s collection by some lakhs. That indeed was a good start for the superstar! The film has also listed itself in the list of top 5 openers of 2017 and has toppled Golmaal Again from the second position that earned Rs 30.14 cr. Golmaal Again makers did not see this coming probably! Salman Khan starrer had a massive start at the BO and needless to say it is here to continue given the good word of mouth verdict as well as the decent reviews by the critics.

In Ek The Tiger, the cine-goers had witnessed the unconventional love story of a RAW and ISI agent and how they abandoned their respective countries to unite for the sake of their love. The second instalment takes a leap of eight years and continues to show the life of the espionages and how life takes a turn for them. The critics have thoroughly appreciated the VFX and the action sequences for the film and why not, the makers had hired a Hollywood stunt director to ace each frame. Tiger Zinda Hai has the chance to encash on the extended weekend of Christmas and given the fanfare that ‘Bhai’ has and the family entertainer that TZH is, it is for sure that more and more audiences are going to throng the theatres during the weekend.

The film released on Friday on 5700 screens, out of which 4600 screens are in India. Ek Tha Tiger was screened in 3300 screens nationally, which at that time was the most ever for a Bollywood film until Dabangg 2 was released in 3700 screens. The first instalment’s lifetime collection was Rs 188 cr and had a budget of close to Rs 75 cr. Tiger Zinda Hai is touted as one of the most expensive projects from the Yash Raj Films camp which had a budget of close to Rs 140 cr. So, in the long run, it will be interesting to see if Salman Khan can beat the collection of his own film.