Tiger Zinda Hai trailer beats Baahubali; Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer creates YouTube history!

Bhai gave a glimpse of what he has in store for us in Tiger Zinda Hai trailer and it has received such a huge response that it is set to become the most liked Hindi trailer ever on YouTube.

It’s no big deal for Bhaijaan of Bollywood who is by now quite used to breaking and making records. This time Salman Khan has set the stage for his grand appearance in his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai which releases this Christmas by outing a trailer that has rocketed to instant fame. Bhai gave a glimpse of what he has in store for us in Tiger Zinda Hai trailer and it has received such a huge response that it is set to become the most liked Hindi trailer ever on YouTube. A sequel to the record-breaking blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai will also be revolving around the lives of two spies, Zoya and Tiger. The movie is also very special because Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen sharing the screen space once again after a long gap. The story is supposedly inspired by true events. The trailer brings the same level of action that was seen in the previous movie, Ek Tha Tiger and in fact, reportedly surpasses it!

Watch trailer:

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is the year’s most anticipated film and if speculation is to be believed, the film is likely to be the highest earner of 2017. The action-packed flick will see both Salman and Katrina in a combative mode- all bloody and dirty due to the fight sequences. On one hand, where Salman dons a serious look of a RAW agent fighting and killing giving a hard time to the enemy, Katrina, an ISI agent is a deadly combination of beauty in action. Above all the aspects, Tiger Zinda Hai is a Salman film and as a matter of fact, it will draw a large mass of audience to the screen. Moreover, after the grand success of the first instalment, the sequel is sure to reap the benefits of it. We are sure, there will be a huge addition to this record, making it that much more difficult for others to beat. So, what do you think?