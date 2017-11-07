Tiger Zinda Hai trailer is out; Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif will you shocked and awed; watch awesome video

Tiger Zinda Hai trailer was released today. (YouTube)

Tiger Zinda Hai trailer: A sequel to the record-breaking blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai’s trailer is here and it looks like the year is going to end with a bang for Salman Khan. From the trailer, it looks like the story of the two super-spies, Tiger played by Salman Khan and Zoya played by Katrina Kaif is set to continue after eight years. The big deal is that Salman and Katrina Kaif, rumoured to have been a couple, have come together for a movie after a big gap.

The story is supposedly inspired by true events. The trailer brings the same level of action that was seen in the previous movie, Ek Tha Tiger. The trailer is suggesting to the two countries, India and Pakistan to come together as one to fight a common enemy, terror mastermind Abu Usman.

The trailer will remind of Akshay Kumar starer Airlift – which involved the extraction of Indians from the middle east during a crisis. Tiger Zinda Hai is also about the freeing 25 nurses from the enemy. In one scene in the trailer, we see Salman Khan skateboarding in the mountains, similar to that of Vin Diesel seen in the xXx movies.