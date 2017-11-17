Tiger Zinda Hai: Swag Se Swagat new teaser picture out; Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif at their best

. In the first image posted on the film’s official Twitter handle shows both Bhaijaan and Katrina posing in a dapper look. (Twitter)

Tiger Zinda Hai, which is arguably 2017’s most awaited film, if you count out Padmavati that is, has already upped the heat quotient with the release of its trailer. The makers have now taken the excitement to a whole new level by simultaneously releasing pictures from the song of their upcoming film. The pictures are enough to make the fans go ga-ga. The photo shows Katrina at her best. In the first image posted on the film’s official Twitter handle shows both Bhaijaan and Katrina posing in a dapper look. The photo has been captioned as, ”Celebrate peace, love & SWAG with Tiger & Zoya!” In the other image, Katrina looks super hot giving us some major body goals. ”Zoya’s got that blazing swag???? #SwagSeSwagat coming soon,” captioned the other picture. Recently the Twitter handle had also shared pictures of the lead actress with a caption, “Katrina Kaif slays it with swag.” The teaser pictures are just a glimpse of the super duper video which is in store for us. The song has been titled as Swag Se Karenge Swagat and stars both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The glamorous avatar of the actors has only increased the curiosity around the film.

In the pictures, Katrina Kaif is seen sporting a black dress with a white tie-around, and her look has surely got her fans drooling over her latest teaser image. Katrina Kaif is known in the industry for her dancing skills. And it definitely looks like the actress has geared up for the song from Tiger Zinda Hai. She is bound to spread her magic on the screen again with Salman Khan. The song which is shot in beautiful locales of European country Greece shows that the movie, Tiger Zinda Hai is going to please everyone’s eyes.

Watch trailer here:

What is very evident from this Ali Abbas Zafar helmed film is that it is going to be one hell of a high voltage action packed film. Both Salman and Katrina will be seen in a combative look. TZH is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger starring the same leads. Tiger Zinda Hai is very crucial for the actor given the fact that his last release was a box office failure. Salman Khan tweeted his main poster and captioned it, ”Tiger is Back !” Salman Khan movies have always been a celebrated affair for his fans, hence Tiger Zinda Hai will be no exception. Makers idea to tease the audiences through partial glimpse from the film is clever!