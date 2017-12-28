Tiger Zinda Hai star Salman Khan makes these divine moves to Baby ko bass pasand hai song and more; watch video

The actor who celebrated his 52nd birthday on Wednesday threw a gala party in his Panvel farmhouse on Tuesday night which was attended by the actor’s family and close associates.

Tiger Zinda Hai actor Salman Khan had all the reasons to celebrate his birthday yesterday. The actor who celebrated his 52nd birthday on Wednesday threw a gala party in his Panvel farmhouse on Tuesday night which was attended by the actor’s family and close associates. Katrina Kaif, director Ali Abbas Zafar, MS Dhoni, Arpita Khan Sharma and Bina Kak were some of the known faces in the party. Salman had all the right reasons to make merry and party since his film is doing extraordinary business at the box office and has garnered critical as well as audience acclaim. But the best part about the star-studded event was the actor shaking a leg to the tunes of his movie’s song ”Baby ko bass pasand hai” and Ed Sheeran’s ‘ Shape of you”. The actor who was sporting a black Being Human tee at the party was enjoying some light moments on the dance floor with friends. As a matter of fact, Salman Khan’s signature steps have become trendsetters and for years has been imitated and followed by many. Salman seemed to be enjoying his birthday bash to the fullest with family and friends around. Salman Khan’s Panvel bash was attended by iconic cricketer MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi who headed to his party after attending Virat and Anushka’s reception in St. Regis Mumbai. Salman was clicked with the cricketer, his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma and Bina Kak.

Though the box office performance of Tubelight had people turning skeptical and say he was losing his charm and ability to generate superhits, but with Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan has made a comeback to remember and proved a point that ”Tiger abhi bhi zinda hai”. He not only shut his critics down but revived the adulation of his fans once again with utmost swag. The box office collection is speaking for the actor’s magical presence which is still strong in the audience’s mind. With an overwhelming response and humongous collection at the box office, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has been breaking records since day 1. Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections have reached the Rs 177.07 cr mark by teh fifth day. It even has Baahubali 2 all-time India record of over Rs 500 cr firmly in its sight and may well overatke it in due course of time. With a lot of record-breaking aspirations ahead, here’s wishing Salman Khan the very best.