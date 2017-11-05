Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan, swag in full show, in searing 50 degree Abu Dhabi temperature; check it out

YashRaj Films forthcoming thriller is the Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai and director Ali Abbas Zafar knows very well how to keep the curiosity of the audience alive.(Image: Twitter/ @aliabbaszafar)

YashRaj Films forthcoming thriller is the Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai and director Ali Abbas Zafar knows very well how to keep the curiosity of the audience alive. The filmmaker has shared a spectacular still from the sets of the action-thriller. The filmmaker has been religiously following the trend of posting a picture on the film almost every day. In his latest post, Zafar revealed a photo of Salman Khan riding a quad bike in Liwa desert where the shooting of the film is being held. In the photo, Salman Khan can be seen in his magnificent avatar, wearing his famous ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ scarf and with sunglasses on making his fans a bit more excited for the film. The movie will also see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif working together on-screen after a gap of 5 years

The caption of the photo also reveals the searing temperature of the region. Liwa recorded the temperature of almost 50 degrees yesterday. Liwa desert of Abu Dhabi is known for its arid and difficult desert terrain. Zafar posted: “Liwa#desert @tigerzindahai @yrf #50 #degree.” Despite the challenging and difficult work environment, Salman Khan can be seen keeping his swag on point. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Liwa has the highest sand dunes in the world. Tiger Zinda Hai required a certain scale of the desert in the film and Liwa provided that. Temperatures were soaring and as we shot action sequences with a moving car here, the conditions were extremely challenging. But the unit stood by our vision, and the local crew at Abu Dhabi was also very supportive. We achieved that which we set out to do.”

The movie revolves around Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif who are playing the roles of super spies namely, Tiger and Zoya. Earlier, YRF had released the theme teaser of the movie, with a caption: Action. Drama. Adrenaline. Listen to the #TigerZindaHai theme teaser for all of it! The trailer of the movie is expected to be out on 7th November