Tiger Zinda Hai review: Will Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif enthral you? As housefull boards spring up, check out Twitter verdict

Tiger Zinda Hai review: You know Salman Khan is back when the theatres are abuzz with whistles and loud applause from the back seats

By: | Published: December 22, 2017 10:59 AM
Salman Khan, tiger zinda hai, tiger zinda hai review, tiger zinda hai twitter, Katrina kaif, tiger zinda hai showtime, tiger zinda hai release date, tiger zinda hai collection, tiger zinda hai first day collection, tiger zinda hai video, tiger zinda hai first look, tiger zinda hai swag se swagat hai For Salman Bhai fans, his film is no less than a celebration.
Tiger Zinda Hai review: You know Salman Khan is back when the theatres are abuzz with whistles and loud applause from the back seats. For Salman Bhai fans, his film is no less than a celebration. From garlanded effigies to bursting of crackers, his fans make sure that his presence in the theatre is a celebrated affair. But wait! None of that has happened as yet. It is very much expected to happen though, but only if Bhai offers enough bang for the buck. Will that happen? The jury is still out on that, but that did not stop Twitterati from providing their very own ‘reviews’. Salman Khan is back again doing what he is best at, action. After rare roadblock with Tubelight, the makers made sure the audience is not disappointed this time. The buzz around the film is such that the first shows of the film are going housefull. So, even as the film opens to a thunderous advance booking, everyone is sure about the fact that Tiger Zinda Hai will be breaking all the past records of Salman Bhai. The Tiger Zinda Hai first look, trailer, posters are an alibi of the magnificent performance that the film is set to put up at the box office. Salman Khan film is on the silver screen and his fans can’t keep calm. Here’s how Twitter has been reacting to the TZH film:

If reports are to be believed, Tiger Zinda Hai can be one of the highest grossers this year given the fan following that Salman Khan has. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is expected to break all the records as it has already opened to a thunderous booking. The trailer itself was a big hit and went on to break Baahubali 2’s record of highest views. Salman and Katrina’s chemistry looks super interesting on the big screen. So all set for a Salman vs Salman face off today?

