Tiger Zinda Hai review: Will Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif enthral you? As housefull boards spring up, check out Twitter verdict

Tiger Zinda Hai review: You know Salman Khan is back when the theatres are abuzz with whistles and loud applause from the back seats. For Salman Bhai fans, his film is no less than a celebration. From garlanded effigies to bursting of crackers, his fans make sure that his presence in the theatre is a celebrated affair. But wait! None of that has happened as yet. It is very much expected to happen though, but only if Bhai offers enough bang for the buck. Will that happen? The jury is still out on that, but that did not stop Twitterati from providing their very own ‘reviews’. Salman Khan is back again doing what he is best at, action. After rare roadblock with Tubelight, the makers made sure the audience is not disappointed this time. The buzz around the film is such that the first shows of the film are going housefull. So, even as the film opens to a thunderous advance booking, everyone is sure about the fact that Tiger Zinda Hai will be breaking all the past records of Salman Bhai. The Tiger Zinda Hai first look, trailer, posters are an alibi of the magnificent performance that the film is set to put up at the box office. Salman Khan film is on the silver screen and his fans can’t keep calm. Here’s how Twitter has been reacting to the TZH film:

I rated Tiger Zinda Hai 10/10 on IMDb. Learn more and add it to your Watchlist – http://t.co/3MXECVrB53 Tiger Zinda hai Day — Gopal Thapa (@gt_hotty007) December 22, 2017

#TigerZindaHai

You know it’s a Salman Khan-film when whistles from the crowd erupt before the title.

Bhai on screen. Whistles and applause. So many films. So many years. The @BeingSalmanKhan craze is yet to fade!

TIGER ZINDA HAI DAY “TIGER ZINDA HAI DAY” — tanzeel2017 (@tanzeel2017khan) December 22, 2017

The introduction scene of Salman Khan will give you goosebumps and Khan fans will be delighted! His fight with a pack of wolves is extraordinary! ???? Tiger Zinda Hai Day ???? — Salman*(Trnd-Spdr)* (@beingPant) December 22, 2017

Should I buy tickets again @TigerZindaHai team? First half me paisa already vasool hogaya hai. Phaad! SALMAN KHAN at his very best ???? TIGER ZINDA HAI DAY — TIGER ZINDA HAI (@ppritam009) December 22, 2017

TIGER !!! TIGER !!! TIGER !!!@BeingSalmanKhan TODAY TIGER FIGHTS FOR THE COUNTRY !!!#tigerzindahai

TIGER ZINDA HAI DAY pic.twitter.com/iDoT78DF8K — Sardar Singh (@iSalmansCombat) December 22, 2017

You can see the Hysteria at theaters when a @BeingSalmanKhan‘s film arrives !! BIGGEST CROWD PULLER!!!

BIGGEST MEGASTAR EVER !!!@BeingSalmanKhan #TigerZindaHai

TIGER ZINDA HAI DAY pic.twitter.com/6cGB1PPpfP — Sardar Singh (@iSalmansCombat) December 22, 2017

If reports are to be believed, Tiger Zinda Hai can be one of the highest grossers this year given the fan following that Salman Khan has. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is expected to break all the records as it has already opened to a thunderous booking. The trailer itself was a big hit and went on to break Baahubali 2’s record of highest views. Salman and Katrina’s chemistry looks super interesting on the big screen. So all set for a Salman vs Salman face off today?