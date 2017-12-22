Tiger Zinda Hai release row: Salman Khan faces massive protest, theatres vandalised in Jaipur

Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Tiger Zinda Hai release row: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai movie which released on Friday became the second film in the recent past to face the heat in Rajasthan after Padmavati. The theatres where Tiger Zinda Hai was released were vandalised and posters were torn in Jaipur by the protestors, according to a report by Amar Ujala. These protestors have accused the Bollywood star of using casteist remarks and have demanded he cancel all the shows of the movie. As per the report, the Valmiki community staged a protest around the popular Raj Mandir theatre of Jaipur along with staging protests at Ankur and Paras theatres as well. They have also demanded an action against Salman Khan.

The community had recently filed a complaint against Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty for uttering a specific word that has hurt people’s sentiments. While promoting his movie, Salman had reportedly used the word ‘bhangi’ to describe his dancing skills. Shilpa too had reportedly used the aforementioned word to describe how she looks at home. The use of the term ‘bhangi’ in an inappropriate way has apparently irked the Valmiki community and it has lodged a police complaint and sought action against the film stars.

The copy of the complaint was shared by the Valmiki Samaj Action Committee Delhi Pradesh on Facebook.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai opened with good occupancy rate on Friday, with morning shows being pegged at 80%, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the title roles as Tiger and Zoya the film which has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar has been surrounded with immense hype right since it commenced shooting.

Reports also claim that the Yash Raj Films production Tiger Zinda Hai has brought back the houseful board in certain multiplexes and single screens across the country. Coupled with the immense hype surrounding the action entertainer, the makers of the film opened advance booking for the film on Sunday almost a whole week before its release, a move that was welcomed by the audience and cinema owners alike.