Tiger Zinda Hai records highest one-day earning but still behind Baahubali 2 The Conclusion

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan has created history at the box-office with Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie has entered the Rs 100 crore-club with its day three earnings reaching a whopping Rs 45.53 crore. That’s Rs 10 crore more than what the movie earned on day two. On day two, the movie earned Rs 35.30 crore. The film had earned a whopping Rs 33.75 cr on the first day, setting a record-breaking opening.

With such massive earnings each day, all we can hope is that the movie may be able to cross the threshold of Rs 300 crore-club soon. But with mammoth figure earnings of Rs 45.53 crore in one day, should make one think if this is the highest ever that a movie has earned. To everyone’s surprise, the Salman Khan starrer has still not earned the highest number in one day. That record is still held by the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion. On the third day of the release which is Sunday, April 30, Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion earned a gigantic figure of Rs 46.5 crore. By the weekend, the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion earned a grand total 128 crore. Salman Khan starrer has still managed to get close to this figure. In just three days, Tiger Zinda Hai has touched the figure of Rs 114.93 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai released on Friday on 5700 screens, out of which 4600 screens are in India. Salman has finally broken the jinx for the year 2017 as the biggest release of this year has received not just thunderous response in terms of advance booking but has earned whooping moolahs at the box office. For an average Bollywood movie, advance bookings start around Wednesday, two days before the release, but Tiger Zinda Hai ticket booking had started as early as Sunday.

After witnessing a rare flop with Kabir Khan directed Tubelight, Salman is back again with a bang. Reportedly, this has caused ticket prices for Tiger Zinda Hai to shoot up too. The movie is also touted as one of the most expensive projects from the Yash Raj Films camp. It is also estimated that the movie can also be a part of the Rs 300 crore club and higher.