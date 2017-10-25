Tiger Zinda Hai poster: Fierce Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif looks will simply floor you; see photo

Donning a rugged look with a gun in hand, Salman is seen in the poster with Katrina who has put on an equally fierce look. (Twitter)

Tiger Zinda Hai poster: Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan has already floored us with the first look poster of his upcoming venture Tiger Zinda Hai which will be released during Christmas. Giving some solace to his fans’ eagerness to know more, Salman Khan has now released the main poster of his upcoming movie. Donning a rugged look with a gun in hand, Salman is seen in the poster with Katrina who has put on an equally fierce look. This time Salman Khan instead of his yearly Eid is all set to present us a Christmas gift. No wonder the movie is the one of the year’s most awaited film and the coming together of the ex-flames makes it even more special for the fans. Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai releases on December 22, 2017.

The first look which surfaced a few days earlier saw Salman Khan sporting an intense look with a mean machine-gun in hand. Quite evident from the poster, the film promises some high voltage action something which Salman Khan is quite good at. The movie will also see the comeback of one of the Bollywood’s most loved onscreen jodi of Salman and Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has movies like Sultan, Gunday and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan to his name.

Tiger Zinda Hai is very crucial for the actor given the fact that his last release was a box office failure. Salman Khan tweeted his main poster and captioned it, ”Tiger is Back !” Salman Khan movies have always been a celebrated affair for his fans, hence Tiger Zinda Hai will be no exception. The intriguing first look has got us even more impatient for the film to come alive on 70mm.