Tiger Zinda Hai movie review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif shine in this Hollywood style action flick

Rating-3.5*

Tiger Zinda Hai movie review: You can never deny the fact that Salman Khan has added a certain aura to his personality, especially in recent times, which enthralls his fans and forces them to throng the theatres once his film hits the screen. This new espionage thriller that released today has raised the stakes sky high. Fortunately, it may well pay off as Salman Bhai is doing what his fans love him the most for. You can call the film as his comeback given the disappointing performance of his last film and he has raised the bar in this one. It is no exaggeration to call the movie an all in all Salman Khan film with the supporting cast doing the needfull really well, but they (deliberately) get overshadowed by his Hulk-like image. The movie does not start off where it last ended in Ek Tha Tiger. It starts off with a chase scene in Iraq where an American journalist is being pursued by a terrorist outfit, they choose to call it ISE (yes, it’s ISI they are talking about). The movie is marked by instances of beheading of journalists, abduction of women, murders and more. Everything runs smooth for the terror merchants until a group of Indian nurses are abducted by them. What is surprising is that there is no sign of either Salman or Katrina in the first 15 minutes! As is ”Bhai ka style” he enters with a bang, being chased by a pack of wolves.

Now about the VFX, this is no exaggeration that Hindi cinema has never before seen a chase scene like this which was shot in Istanbul. The wolf scene looks way better and real with those special effects and action choreography. The action scenes which are the main highlights of the film starts off with a lot of promise but the delivery is not up to the mark. Despite having a Hollywood action director on board, the action soon starts getting stylised. The movie encashes on the drama. Though the action scenes are dramatical, the background scores, vfx somehow make the sequences thrilling.

Acting- The man in action does way better than his last release and this film promises a record-breaking collection. Khan effortlessly dons the role of the spy back in action and does better than the last installment. Katrina Kaif will leave you in awe in the combat sequences. Katrina has her own identity in the film though Salman highly dominates the 70mm, its surprising how you see her overcome that. The mood oscillates between light and tense moments. The chemistry between the duo is something to watch out for and their romance renders some reliving light moments. They also render some comic relief to some tense moments. The surprise element here is Paresh Rawal but you cant call his performance his best one. Angad Bedi as one of Salman’s squad member is food.

Music- Music here needs no extra introduction, Swag se swagat, Dill Diyan Gallan have already become an audience favourite. Music has been rendered by Vishal Shekhar.

Direction- Ali Abbas Zafar who is associated with films with Sultan, Gunday has few flaws in direction. He has incorporated cliches in parts we expected some novelty of direction. He tried to stick to audience favourite rather than experimenting. He has stylised his presentation but has kept things stereotyped.

Final Verdict- If you are a Bhai fan, you should definitely not give this one a miss. For others, it is a one-time watch.