Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif outfit raises curiosity about Salman Khan’s ‘Swag Se Karenge Swagat’

Among the most awaited movies of 2017, Tiger Zinda Hai probably holds the highest position in everyone’s heart. And the makers of Tiger Zinda Hai know this and want to tap into it as much as possible. Tiger Zinda Hai’s Twitter account recently shared pictures of the lead actress Katrina Kaif’s image with a caption, “Katrina Kaif slays it with swag.” The song has been titled as Swag Se Karenge Swagat which will release soon but the teaser pictures posted by Katrina Kaif on Instagram have definitely increased curiosity among the masses. The actress shared the image which has already garnered more than 5.5 lakh likes on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif is known in the industry for her dancing skills. And it definitely looks like the actress has geared up for the song from Tiger Zinda Hai. She is bound to spread her magic on the screen again with Salman Khan. The song which is shot in beautiful locations of European country Greece shows that the movie, Tiger Zinda Hai is going to please your eyes too.

Katrina Kaif is wearing hot pants and is also seen with Salman Khan performing their Tiger Zinda Hai signature ‘salaam’ in a tweet shared by director Ali Abbas Zafar. The choreography of the song has been done by the renowned Vaibhavi Merchant.

Later, Katrina Kaif shared another shot of the song with a tagline, “Who runs the world ……..Swag se karenge Sabka swagat.. Coming sooooooooooon”

Speculation about the movie has been started, be it the story or the box office collection, Tiger Zinda Hai has surely garnered enough buzz for a blockbuster. Looks like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is going to be one of the biggest movies of 2017. The movie takes the story of Tiger, played by Salman Khan, a spy from India and Zoya, played by Katrina Kaif, a spy from Pakistan and their actioned packed tale of another adventure. Check out the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai here:

Tiger Zinda Hai releases on December 22.