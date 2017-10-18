Tiger Zinda Hai first look: Salman Khan will floor you with his look; calls it Diwali gift, says meet me on Christmas now

Salman’s upcoming movie is all set to release on December 22. (Twitter)

Unlike every year Bhaijaan Salman Khan will not follow what he has been doing for years. The huge number of fans that Salman Khan has, keep looking forward to Eid since it is that time of the year when Bhai mostly hits the silver screen. But breaking this stereotype, Salman’s upcoming movie is all set to release on December 22. Salman’s upcoming venture, Tiger Zinda Hai will be in the theatres this Christmas. The first look poster of the Salman Khan starrer is out and is taking the internet by storm. In the first look, Salman Khan can be seen sporting an intense look with a mean-looking machine-gun in his hand. It is quite evident from the first look that Salman Khan will be delivering yet another action packed film which he is very good at.

In the film, Salman Khan will be seen with ex-flame Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has movies like Sultan, Gunday and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan to his name. The movie besides being a Dabangg Khan movie is also special because it will see the comeback of one of the Bollywood’s most loved onscreen jodi of Salman and Katrina Kaif. Salman tweeted his films first look poster saying, ” Diwali Gift…. pasand aaya? Ab Christmas pe milna… #tigerzindahai.”

Tiger Zinda Hai is very crucial for the actor given the fact that his last release was a box office failure. Salman Khan movies have always been a celebrated affair for his fans, hence Tiger Zinda Hai will be no exception. The intriguing first look has already got us impatient and we are surely waiting for this Khan affair to shift to 70mm at a cinema near us.