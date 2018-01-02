Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections: TZH 11th day collection takes Salman Khan closer to Rs 300 cr mark; set to beat Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Tiger Zinda Hai has proved that Salman Khan is back to being the king of box office.

Salman Khan’s films continue to dominate the box office with some of them even crossing Rs 300 crore mark in last three years. While in 2015, his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan did well to earn Rs 320. 34 crore, Sultan also earned a whopping Rs 300.45 crore next year. This year, Tiger Zinda Hai, which released on December 22 continues to do well at the box office and is expected to continue its dominance this month, both in India and abroad. The movie has earned Rs 272.79 crore by the end of the 11th day and is now just some distance away from entering the Rs 300 cr club. Noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh on Tuesday tweeted saying, “LIFETIME BIZ… Salman versus Salman… #BajrangiBhaijaan: ₹ 320.34 cr, #Sultan: ₹ 300.45 cr, #TigerZindaHai [still running]: ₹ 272.79 cr. #TZH will be the third Salman movie to cross ₹ 300 cr mark.

Tiger Zinda Hai has proved that Salman Khan is back to being the king of box office. The film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is receiving a lot of affection from the audience and continues to do well in the movie theatres even after ten days of its release. Not only the film is doing well at the box office, it continues to break a lot of records. In fact, it was the biggest film of the year in 2017 after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Another reason that film is expected to do well is the fact that there is no major release till January 26 when Aiyaary and PadMan will hit the screens across the country.

Tiger Zinda Hai stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles just like Ek Tha Tiger. Both these actors have reunited for a movie after a gap of almost five years. The film is a sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan. Ever since the release, the actors and its director have been celebrating the success of the film. The growing numbers at the box office show that Salman Khan fans continue to grow with time.

In Tiger Zinda Hai, both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as a RAW agent Tiger and a Pakistani spy Zoya, respectively. The film has ensured that 2017 does not end up as a disaster for Bollywood. Salman Khan’s Race 3 is expected to release this year, while his Bharat will release in 2019.