Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections: Salman Khan vs Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan; check who No 1 is

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections opening weekend numbers are skyrocketing. Salman Khan has proved yet again that he is the emperor of his domain and that no one can challenge him. No, not even superstars like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and even Aamir Khan. Yes, you read the priority right! While Salman Khan is the undisputed ruler with 12 movies in the Rs 100 cr club, Akshay Kumar beats both Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The journey has been long and Salman has proved time an again that he knows what fans of Indian cinema want and he gives them that exactly with emotion, drama at a thrills-per-second pace and ensures that the leading actress provides just the right amount of action and oomph! Katrina Kaif has done a spectacular job in the film. With Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections reportedly rocketing past Rs 150 cr mark in its extended opening weekend collections (4 days till Monday), it remains to be seen when it enters the Rs 200 cr club. However, figures available till now are of opening weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) and that adds up to a whopping Rs 114.93 cr! For Bollywood 2017 is set to end on a high!

But what of others? How has the Salman Khan vs Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan battle panned out? Well, the clear-cut winner is none other than Salman Khan. He has as many as 12 movies in the Rs 100 cr exclusive club and takes the No. 1 spot. And no, the other 2 Khans are not on 2nd spot. That crucial place is occupied by none other than Akshay Kumar. The man has as many as 8 films in the club. However, breathing down his neck is none other than King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. SRK has as many as 7 movies in the Rs 100 cr club and he takes the 3rd place. However, SRK is having to share that spot with none other than Ajay Devgn who has a similar number of films in the club. This next number would be a big surprise for fans. Aamir Khan is pushed as far back as the 5th spot with 5 films that pushed past the Rs 100 cr milestone. Aamir does very few films and those that he does release end up doing very well.

Interestingly, Bhai has as many as 2 movies in the Rs 300 cr club, which includes Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. While the former earned Rs 320.34 cr, the latter bagged Rs 300.45 cr!

Indubitably, in Bollywood, there is no one who can challenge Salman Khan and this has been proved yet again by Bhai after having powered TZH collections past the Rs 100 cr mark. Another question that may be on the minds of fans is whether TZH can chase down Baahubali collections mark that is in excess of Rs 500 cr? As far as Bhai is concerned, the sky is the limit!