Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office collections: Salman Khan film is now 5th on Bollywood all time grossers’ list

Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai continues to do well at the box office. The movie is now the fifth highest all time grosser in Bollywood as far as total collection is concerned. Till Wednesday, the film has earned a total of Rs 286.46 crore. The films that have done better than Tiger Zinda Hai in terms of all time grossers are Dangal (Rs 387.38 crore), PK (Rs 340.80 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 321 crore) and Sultan (Rs 301.50 crore), according to Bollywood Hungama. With the amount of success the film has seen, it is expected to soon cross the Rs 300 crore mark and go well beyond that too.

Last few days, the movie’s collection in Maharashtra took a hit due to tensions because to which most people avoided going to cinema halls and preferred to stay indoors. Because of this, film earned Rs 5,84 crore on Wednesday as compered to Rs 7.83 crore a day earlier. By the end of this month, the film could be the third highest grosser, above Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, which would be the another major feat for the actor.

Earlier in the day, noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh wrote on his Twitter account, “#TigerZindaHai is STEADY… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr, Wed 5.84 cr. Total: ₹ 286.46 cr. India biz… #TZH biz affected on Wed in Maharashtra.”

Thanking fans for the successs of Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan said in a statement, “For us, it is the audience’s love and reactions that matter the most, and we feel overwhelmed with the love that Tiger Zinda Hai has garnered.” “I am grateful to one and all for treating this film as their own, the response has been truly endearing. Tiger Zinda Hai is my second film with Ali Abbas Zafar, and I am looking forward to working with him again.”, he added.

The movie is a sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger which was directed by Kabir Khan, whose lifetime earning was Rs 198 crore. The sequel has gone past it in just a few days.

Both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked together after the gap of five years in the film. In the movie, they return to reprise their roles as RAW agent Avinash Rathore and Pakistani spy Zoya,respectively. The movie is expected to do better this month to no major releases scheduled to be released before January 26 when Akshay Kumar’s Padman and Sidharth Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary will hit the screens across the country.