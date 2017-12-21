Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections prediction: Salman Khan starrer set to hit Rs 300 cr mark

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai slated for release on December 22 is the sequel to 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger that introduced the debonair Indian spy Tiger and his gritty Pakistani spy turned lover Zoya to the Indian audience.

The Independence Day release collected a whopping Rs 320 crore at the box office that has ensured that expectations from its sequel skyrocket. Box office is expected to start ringing non-stop!. According to trade analyst Atul Mohan's prediction given to Cinestaan.com, the film is set to haul Rs 100 crore at the end of the first weekend itself! The film depicts a new mission thrown in with 25 nurses to be rescued from terrorists by the couple and trade analysts have been left fretting over how much this filmy plot will end up collecting.

2017 has not been quite a fertile year for Bollywood with major films like Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sally bombing at the box office. Critics and film enthusiasts alike are waiting for Tiger Zinda Hai to put an end to Bollywood’s rather dry spell with a year-end release with only Golmaal Again crossing the Rs 200 crore mark. If the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai is anything to go by then the film will set the theatres on fire.

Watch trailer:

Tiger Zinda Hai is Yash Raj’s biggest budget film till date, reportedly the film is made on Rs 140 crore budget. Mohan says that the film according to the trailer has all the elements of a typical Salman Khan movie which should easily bring in over Rs 110 crore in the first four days. Considering that films with big budgets earn more, then this film going by the predictions should earn anything between Rs 250-300 crore, says Mohan. However, he feels that Tiger Zinda Hai has the potential to surpass Salman Khan’s highest grossing film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan.