Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections on day 10: Salman Khan to hit whopping Rs 250 cr mark today

Yes, Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections on day 10 are all set to hit this amazing mark, something that Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and the filmmakers would have dreamed about doing when the film was initially released. For Bollywood, the year will definitely be ending with a bang! The amazing TZH collection is all set to hit the whopping Rs 250 cr mark today, that is Sunday! This comes on the back of the film doing very well during the week and also managing to maintain its momentum in the theatres over the weekend. On Saturday it did well enough and Sunday’s earning is likely to be even better. The movie, whose Director is Ali Abbas Zafar and producer is Yash Raj Films, managed to earn as much as Rs 14.92 Cr and thereby take the earnings to Rs 232.52 Cr in the Indian market by day 9 (Saturday)!

That means, if the film is able to entice people into theatres a bit more than it did during the week, It will hit the Rs 250 cr milestone! This may well happen as Sunday is the last day of the year and people will be celebrating by going out. The film is hot property and according to Bollywood Hungama, it is set to become an overall Rs 400 cr movie, having earned as much as Rs 378.18 Cr Worldwide gross)! These are massive numbers and they are helping Tiger Zinda Hai climb the box office collections charts and it is already the No. 1 Bollywood movie of 2017. However, pan-India, it has to take the 2nd spot as Baahubali 2 has grabbed the top spot with earnings exceeding Rs 500 cr.

While for fans this too looks like an eminently reachable total, the analysts, on the other hand, will consider it to be a stretch and Salman Khan will really be hoping that the word of mouth boost keeps working today and through the entire next week and much of thereafter. If that starts to fade, the film is likely to fall short. Will it? Salman Khan fans would surely be hoping it will!