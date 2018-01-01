Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collections on day 10: Salman Khan does magic, bags this whopping Rs 423 crore amount

Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collections on day 10: After earning Rs 200 crore in just 4 days the movie has earned over Rs 400 crore in just 10 days after its release.

Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collections on day 10: TZH starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif continues to do well at the box office both in India and abroad. The Ali Abbas Zafar directed movie had hit as many as 5700 screens across the globe, which included 4600 screens in India and 1,100 abroad. The film has been doing brisk business since its release on December 22 last year as fans and the wider public made the most of the weekend and holidays in period thereby ensuring Tiger Zinda Hai collections keep rising.

After earning Rs 200 crore in just 4 days the movie has earned over Rs 400 crore in just 10 days after its release. Till now the film has earned Rs 326.6 crore gross from the domestic market, while about Rs 97 crore from the overseas market, the film has earned a staggering Rs 423.6 crore worldwide till now!

According to well known trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, Tiger Zinda hai has earned Rs 15.15 million (Rs 96.68 crore) after the second weekend workdwide from countries like UAE, US and UK, while some countries are yet to report.

Another major reason for the film to do well at the box office is the fact there there is no major release until January 26 when Aiyaary and PadMan are slated to release. Also, Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati release was postponed and that allowed Tiger Zinda Hai to prosper.

This film is expected to earn more profits at the box office. With this film salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have shared the screen space after almost five years.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to 2012 Kabir Khan directorial film Ek Tha Tiger. In this film, both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have reprised their roles of Indian and Pakistani spies respectively. The two romanced on-screen in the 2012 film. Ever since its release, the actors and the director Ali Abbas Zafar have been celebrating the success of the movie.

With Box office showing good reports everyday, it is alsmost clear that Salman Khan’s fans are completely loyal towards their star.

The film has already become the biggest film in the country after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. While it did well in December it is hoped that the movie would countinue to do well in January as well.