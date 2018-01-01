Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections milestones by day 10: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif having a blast!

Tiger Zinda Hai set to emerge as the clear Number 1 of 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections have been rocketing towards the Rs 300 cr club in a manner that brooks no stopping. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are having a blast of a party as their movie is trashing all the records set in the year to emerge as the clear No. 1 movie of 2017. This is a major achievement for an actor and an actress who was criticised for being past their prime just months ago. However, Salman has hit back in the best possible manner. He did not raise his voice to slam the critics, accepted his faults and he just went back to the board and re-invented himself in an avatar that we had seen before in the first edition of Tiger franchise. And his excellent work paid off! So much so that he was praised not just by his fans and the wider audience but also by the movie reviewers who have never taken to Salman much!

So as things stand today, Tiger Zinda has overtaken all the hits of 2017 including the excellent Golmaal Again that starred Ajay Devgn, the fantastic Judwaa 2 that starred Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez and even Fukrey Returns that had excellent performances by Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat. Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections have even beaten the magnificent Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha!

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections milestones:

Opening Day Rs 34.10

End of Opening Weekend Rs 114.93

End of Week 1 Rs 206.04

Lifetime Collection Rs 232.52

Total Gross Worldwide Rs 350 cr

The year has ended with mammoth celebrations for Salman Khan and there is more good news for his fans as Race 3 is expected to release in 2018 and the mega movie Bharat will release in 2019! Surely, much to look forward to and hopefully, Bhai will get it right and ace the BO as he did with Tiger Zinda Hai!