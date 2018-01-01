Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections day 10: Whopping Rs 254.75 cr in bag, Salman Khan laughs all the way to the bank

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections day 10: Continuing its strong run at the box office, the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has crossed the Rs 250-cr mark at the box office in India. (Twitter)

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections day 10: Continuing its strong run at the box office, the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has crossed the Rs 250-cr mark at the box office in India. As the new year dawned today on January 1, 2019, the good news has come that Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections have blown past the Rs 250 cr mark and minted a total of Rs 254.75 cr. The film earned Rs 48.71 cr at the box office during the second weekend, taking its total earnings to Rs 254.75 cr. The film, that was released on December 22, had the advantage of a four-day weekend which helped the film to earn huge moolah. On its day 10, i.e. Sunday, the film grossed Rs 22.23 cr on the silver screen. Movie critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the TZH collections saying that the Salman Khan starrer closed with a big bang on the last day of the year. He took to Twitter, “31 Dec – the last day of 2017 – closes with a BIG BANG… #TigerZindaHai has a ROCKING second Sun… Biz witnesses TREMENDOUS GROWTH… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr. Total: ₹ 254.75 cr. India biz. #TZH.”

Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is definitely the cherry on top as far as Bollywood BO is concerned. So as things stand today, the film has overtaken all the hits of 2017 including the fantastic Judwaa 2 that starred Varun Dhawan, Fukrey Returns that had excellent performances by Richa Chadha, the excellent Golmaal Again that starred Ajay Devgn and the fine Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha!

The film made and broke numerous records at the box office. The film crossed Rs 50 cr within 2 days. While the film did a business of more than Rs 100 cr on day 3 itself. By day 7 the film managed to cross Rs 200 cr. And yesterday – which marks its day 10 – it crossed over Rs 250 cr.

Meanwhile, Actor Paresh Pahuja, who made his Bollywood debut with Tiger Zinda Hai, said that he predicted the box office success of the Salman Khan-starrer. “Success of the first film is extremely important for any actor’s career, and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is a blockbuster. I predicted it as it has Salman and (actress) Katrina Kaif together. It is also the sequel to the super-hit film ‘Ek Tha Tiger’,” Paresh said.