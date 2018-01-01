Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections day 10: It’s official! Salman Khan movie hits Rs 250 cr mark, shatters more records

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections day 10: It is Salman Khan rushing to pull off another rescue act! However, this time he is saving no damsel in distress!

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections day 10: It is Salman Khan rushing to pull off another rescue act! However, this time he is saving no damsel in distress! Instead, he is rescuing Bollywood from an year that has not really delivered too many good news in terms of delivering superhit movies. That this comes at the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018 is so much more exciting! Leave it to Bhai to spring a surprise and wish a happy new year to his fans in the way he knows best! As the new year dawned today on January 1, 2019, the good news has come that Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections have blown past the Rs 250 cr mark! The actual TZH collection is Rs 252.52 crore now. This comes on the back of the information that TZH collection day 10 was as much as Rs 20 cr! A massive amount for a movie that is already 1 week old at the BO. Do note that this is an early bird figure and may rise after the final figure is revealed. The BO is ticking at a merry rate as TZH has been receiving a great word of mouth booster shot. If this continues, the movie may well enter the super exclusive Rs 400 cr club!

This Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is definitely the cherry on top as far as Bollywood BO is concerned. No doubt that movies like Golmaal Again, Fukrey 2, Judwaa 2 and yes, the standout Toilet Ek Prem Katha that starred Akshay Kumar have done well, but the number is restricted to just these few. Notably, a number of other movies by megastars flopped. They include Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. Then there was Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar. While it did well enough, it went nowhere near the amounts Aamir usually pulls in. In fact, the amounts are quite tiny. There were also Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3, Kangana Ranaut’s Simran, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut starrer Rangoon, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos, and yes, even Salman Khan’s Tubelight is considered as a flop even though it earned Rs 120 cr!

Of course, the cake for the Indian film industry went to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. It earned in excess of Rs 500 cr! However, this is not a Bollywood movie and its earnings will not bolster the Mumbai-based industry’ revenues. However, Tiger abhi zinda hai in cinemas and if things really go well, Salman Khan may just come close that total. The odds are stacked against it though! Will Tiger Zinda Hai colelction break all records? Keep tuned!