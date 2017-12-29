Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: You may not believe these facts about Salman Khan’s blockbuster but all are correct

The year 2017 will not go down as a very memorable year for Bollywood. However, the silver screen did witness a number of big releases from Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2 to Fukrey Returns and now Tiger Zinda Hai. (Image: IE)

The year 2017 will not go down as a very memorable year for Bollywood. However, the silver screen did witness a number of big releases from Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2 to Fukrey Returns and now Tiger Zinda Hai. Phew! Yes, it definitely was a busy year! However, the latest Salman Khan action entertainer Tiger Zinda Hai that released last week has more than lived up to expectations as it took the box office by storm! The film registered some extraordinary records in its name, made and broke numerous benchmarks. The film is still running to packed theatres. In fact the film which also stars Katrina Kaif, has set cash registers ringing at the box-office virtually non-stop. Here are some interesting facts about Tiger Zinda Hai with regard to its entry in the Rs 200-crore-club.

• Tiger Zinda Hai crossed the Rs. 200 cr mark in just 7 days since its release.

• This Salman Khan starrer has become the 3rd film to cross Rs 200 cr at the box office in 2017.

• It is the 14th Bollywood film to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

• It is Salman Khan’s 5th movie to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

• It is Katrina Kaif’s 2nd film to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

• It is Ali Abbas Zafar‘s 2nd movie to have entered the Rs 200 crore club.

• From the film in the 200 crore club Tiger Zinda Hai enjoyed the widest release across 5700 screens.

Apart from this,

• Tiger Zinda Hai has created the record of fastest Rs 150 crore.

• TZH recorded the biggest ever single day collection in the history of Bollywood by earning Rs 45.53 crore nett on day three.

• Tiger Zinda Hai also went on to record the highest ever three-day weekend.

• TZH created the record of the biggest ever four-day extended holiday weekend.

• TZH created the record of the biggest ever four-day extended holiday weekend.

Tiger Zinda Hai has turned into a nationwide phenomenon within a week of its release and broke all possible box-office records. The action thriller is witnessing a massive response in the Indian market and you will be surprised to know that the foreign audience is just loving the film. Tiger Zinda Hai overseas box office collection also spoke for the huge number of Bhai’s fans – not just in India but across the world. In the foreign market, Tiger Zinda Hai had released a day earlier to positive responses from both critics and cine-goers. The film was released across 1100 screens overseas.