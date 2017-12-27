Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: What Salman Khan’s TZH minted on day 5 is more than what Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees got on day 1

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: The overwhelming response and humongous collection at the box office have proved that why Bollywood industry is so dependent on superstar Salman Khan to ensure that all is well for it, year by year!

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: The overwhelming response and humongous collection at the box office have proved that why Bollywood industry is so dependent on superstar Salman Khan to ensure that all is well for it, year by year! Ali Abbas Zafar directed move Tiger Zinda Hai that was released last week on Friday opened up with a bang! And gradually the film’s business continued to see exponential growth over the following days. In fact, Tiger Zinda Hai raked in Rs. 151.47 cr. within the first four days of its release. Now on the day 5, when it added another Rs. 21.60 cr in the total amount, the film made another record against two films – Raees and Tubelight – which had day one collection less than Tiger Zinda Hai’s day 5 collection. Interesting right? This is another proof of Salman Khan’s star power which has once again brought his name to light as a bigger one when compared to Shah Rukh Khan. The fifth-day collection of Tiger Zinda Hai is higher than the opening day collections of Salman Khan’s previous release Tubelight that had collected Rs 21.15 cr, as well as Shah Rukh Khan’s crime action film Raees which bagged Rs. 20.42 cr on day 1 of its release.

Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs. 21.60 cr (day 5)

Tubelight – Rs. 21.15 cr (day 1)

Raees – Rs. 20.42 cr (day 1)

On its day 5, Tuesday – which was considered as the crucial day for Ali Abbas Zafar directed the film as it was the first working day following two major holidays – the movie came out with flying colours! The film collected Rs 21.60 cr on Tuesday and with this Tiger Zinda Hai collections have jumped to Rs 173.07 cr in the 5 days.

#TigerZindaHai passes the crucial test on Tue: First working day *after* two big holidays on Sun and Mon [#Christmas]… Is ROCKING… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr. Total: ₹ 173.07 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2017

Being Salman Khan’s birthday today which is no less of a celebration for his fans, it can be assumed that collections will shoot up on day six as well. Talking about the film’s success, Salman Khan said in a statement, “I thank my fans and audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. It was an extremely challenging shoot for the entire crew given we had to pull off some incredible action sequences sometimes in the blistering heat and then in the freezing cold and the love that the movie is getting right now only validates the effort that everyone had put in to make Tiger Zinda Hai a really good entertainer,” reported the Indian Express.