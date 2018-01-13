Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: TZH to become Salman Khan’s highest grosser today, to topple Bajrangi Bhaijaan earnings

TZH had earlier surpassed the collection of Sultan.

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has finally become the actor’s highest grosser till date. TZH has toppled Bajrangi Bhaijaan (as you read) which had a lifetime collection of Rs 320.34 cr. TZH so far has earned Rs 320.32 cr. Taran Adarsh tweeting about the film’s success wrote, ” #TigerZindaHai reaches *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr]… Will be Salman’s HIGHEST GROSSER today [Sat]… [Week 4] Fri 1.46 cr. Total: ₹ 320.32 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #TZH.” Though the 2017 did not begin on a great note for Salman Khan, the end was not so bad indeed. Salman Khn starrer is doing a phenomenal business in both domestic as well as overseas box office. TZH had earlier surpassed the collection of Sultan. At this juncture, the next hurdle to success is Aamir Khan starrer Dangal which has earned Rs 387.39 cr.

Here is Salman Khan’s top 10 grossers till date:

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)- 320.34 Cr

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)- 320.32* Cr

Sultan (2016)- 300.45 Cr

Kick (2014)- 233.00 Cr

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)- 207.40 Cr

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)- 198.00 Cr

Dabangg 2 (2012)- 158.50 Cr

Bodyguard (2011) 142.00 Cr

Dabangg (2010)- 138.88 Cr

Tubelight (2017)- 121.25 Cr

(To be Updated)