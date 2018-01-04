Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan’s TZH decimates all Bollywood records in this country; defeats even Dangal

It seems Bollywood superstar Salman Khan starrer latest blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai is on a dream run.

It seems Bollywood superstar Salman Khan starrer latest blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai is on a dream run and the box office collection of the movie will shatter more records in the future. TZH is now inching towards Rs 300 crore club. And, the movie has created a new record in a country. In Fiji, TZH has emerged as the highest grosser ever; the movie even defeated Dangal and smashed the box office record of the Aamir Khan’s movie. Famous movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed the development. “#TigerZindaHai sets a NEW RECORD… Emerges HIGHEST GROSSER EVER in Fiji… Check out TOP 5 grossers…,” Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Also, TZH has created a record of fastest Rs 150 crore. Moreover, Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross Rs 100 cr mark.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger and also stars Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, and Nawab Shah. Salman Khan seems to have shrugged off the rough patch after the poor performance by Tubelight, which was not able to break the opening records of superstar’s previous Eid outings Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.