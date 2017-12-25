Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan’s roaring movie may soon enter Rs 300 crore club! Here is why

The success of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has been creating massive ripples in Bollywood’s box-office collections. (IE)

The success of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has been creating massive ripples in Bollywood’s box-office collections. Salman Khan after receiving a lukewarm response for Tubelight has roared back into the box-office race and has been breaking down almost every record from the film’s opening day. Tiger Zinda Hai has already entered the top five openers of 2017 minting Rs 33.75 crore, dashing past Golmaal Again. On its 3rd day, the film has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Salman’s current movie is weaving magic at the box-office, but that is not unlike Salman Khan, Bhaijaan of Bollywood, who with this film has managed to be the first actor to create 12 films in the 100 crore-elite club.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh via Twitter shared the film’s earnings and wrote, “#TigerZindaHai is SENSATIONAL on Day 3… East-West-North-South, the biz witnesses REMARKABLE growth… Metros and beyond metros, plexes and single screens – it’s creating HAVOC… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr. Total: ₹ 114.93 cr. India biz. #TZH”. Bhaijaan’s rampage doesn’t end there. With the current trends at the box office and the way Tiger Zinda Hai has been ringing cash registers, TZH is set to enter Rs 300 crore-super elite club soon.

Salman’s two films: Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, have registered earnings in the Rs 300 crore club but not at a brisk pace as TZH has been making. Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s lifetime earnings stand at Rs 320.34 crore and Sultan’s at Rs 300.45 crore. According to Taran Adarsh, if the time frame from the day of release is taken into consideration for Salman’s these three films, then Tiger Zinda Hai has made the highest in respect to other two films. In the Bhai vs Bhai contest, Salman’s TZH has a bigger edge and may smash superstar’s own records before the end of first week.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan on Day 3 had earned Rs 102.60 crore, similarly, Sultan had managed to mint in Rs 105.53 crore, while TZH has already left both the films long behind and has earned a whopping Rs 114.93 within three days. If the reports are anything to go by, then TZH is set to create bigger box-office records soon and may surpass Rs 300 crore club creating new records.