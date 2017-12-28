Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Wow! Salman Khan movie creates history! Find out

Tiger Zinda Hai has created history in Bollywood film industry! (Photo from Twitter)

Tiger Zinda Hai has created history in Bollywood film industry! It seems Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s blockbuster movie Tiger Zinda Hai is unstoppable at box office! TZH has crossed the Rs 190 crore mark in just 6 days. Famous movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed that Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer TZH has collected Rs 190.62 crore at box office in 6 days. “#TigerZindaHai is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Continues its DREAM RUN… All set to cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Thu]… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr. Total: ₹ 190.62 cr. India biz. #TZH,” Taran Adarsh tweeted. Also, TZH has created a history with a big and unique Bollywood record. And, that record is – TZH recorded the biggest ever single day collection in the history of Bollywood by earning Rs 45.53 crore nett on day three. It’s a unique record in Bollywood! Now, the movie is racing towards the Rs 200 crore mark. Also, Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross the Rs 100 cr mark.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger and also stars Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, and Nawab Shah. Salman seem to have shrugged off the rough patch after the poor performance by Tubelight, which was not able to break the opening records of superstar’s previous Eid outings Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.

Moreover, Katrina Kaif is on cloud nine over the record-breaking run of her latest release Tiger Zinda Hai, calling it an overwhelming and extremely satisfying feeling. “It feels incredible. When we set out to make ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, we knew that we had a very good script in hand and Ali has done an outstanding job in translating the script to a mind-blowing film that is entertaining audiences of every age-group and across the nation. As an actor, I always want to be part of movies that audiences thoroughly enjoy and the feedback that I’m getting from audiences is overwhelming and extremely satisfying,” Katrina said in a statement.