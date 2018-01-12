Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan starrer earns Rs 318.86 cr by day 21

Salman Khan’s highest ever grosser film Bajrangi Bhaijaan which collected Rs 320. 34 cr will be surpassed today

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Continuing its phenomenal streak, Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to break his own record today. Salman Khan’s highest ever grosser film Bajrangi Bhaijaan which collected Rs 320. 34 cr will be surpassed today by tiger Zinda Hai, according to reports. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his tweet said, ” TigerZindaHai continued its VICTORY MARCH in Week 3… All set to cross *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr]… Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 2.56 cr, Wed 2.30 cr, Thu 2.12 cr. Total: ₹ 318.86 cr.” Tiger Zinda Hai is still raking in decent sums (comparatively) and is etching records in both domestic and overseas box offices. But now after competing and beating his counterparts, it is Salman vs Salman at the box office for the top places on the list. But looks like TZH is already winning the tough competition and setting a new recor for himself. TZH had earlier surpassed the collection of Sultan. At this juncture the next hurdle to success is Aamir Khan starrer Dangal which has earned Rs 387.39 cr.

