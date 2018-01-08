Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan pulls off mission impossible, beats Aamir Khan, becomes No 1

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has crossed Rs 300 crore benchmark at the box office and this has made Salman clinch the number one spot dethroning Mr Perfectionist – Aamir Khan. Significantly, Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection by day 17 has reached 309.16 cr! With Tiger Zinda Hai crossing Rs 300 crore mark, the Dabangg actor has now overtaken Aamir Khan in the elite group with two or more films in Rs 300 crore club. As of now, Salman Khan is on top spot with as many as 3 blockbuster films in the Rs 300 cr list including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. He is followed by Aamir Khan with superhit movies Dangal and PK.

To achieve this feat it required a lot of hard work.Talking alone about Katrina Kaif, the actress can be seen performing high-level action sequences, which is perhaps not her genre. Salman Khan can be seen imitating the role of a spy, besides some mind-blowing action sequences. The music of the film is also appealing with romantic numbers like “Dil Diyan Galla” and hip-hop ” Swag Se Swagat song”. What’s interesting about the movie is its appealing locations. Some of the action sequences were shot in Morocco and others at Liwa desert in UAE in horrifying 52 degrees. A shot in which Salman can be seen fighting with the wolves was shot in Austria at 20 degrees Celsius. Few songs of the movie were shot in Greece. TZH is simply a one-punch package. The movie was released on 5700 screens worldwide and perhaps, has been raking in hefty amount, even in its 3rd week. On Saturday, Tiger Zinda Hai minted Rs. 5.50 crore which allowed the total to reach Rs 300.87 crore. The movie managed to cross Rs 300 crore mark just in 16 days since its release, making it the second movie to enter the coveted club at the Box Office in 2017. Interestingly, it is the third Salman Khan movie to enter the 300 crore club making him the only actor having three movies in this exclusive club. It seems that the movie is not going to end its theatrical run yet and it remains to be seen how many records it will break.