Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan power unstoppable overseas run, earns this much on day 20

Released across 1100 screens in the overseas markets Tiger Zinda Hai has managed to rake in a massive USD 18.64 million [Rs. 118.37 cr] to become the ninth highest all-time overseas grosser. However, the collections of Tiger Zinda Hai do not surpass the business of previous releases like Dangal that collected USD 230.08 million [Rs. 1461.17 cr], P.K. that collected USD 47.2 million [Rs. 299.74 cr], Bollywood Hungama reported.
While Aamir Khan’s 5 top grossers are still miles away for Salman Khan to surpass, Bhai has managed to transcend the collections of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chennai Express that had collected USD 17.4 million [Rs. 110.55 cr].
But one thing is for sure, Salman Khan is all set to beat his own benchmark as TZH will surpass the domestic BO collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan within this week. In the overseas market, the film had garnered USD 29 million.
List of All Time Top Overseas Grossers
Dangal – USD 230.08 million
P.K. – USD 47.2 million
Dhoom 3 – USD 31.1 million
Bajrangi Bhaijaan – USD 29 million
Dilwale – USD 25.6 million
3 Idiots – USD 25.5 million
Sultan – USD 24.38 million
My Name Is Khan – USD 23.5 million
Tiger Zinda Hai – USD 18.64 million
Chennai Express – USD 17.4 million