Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan power unstoppable overseas run, earns this much on day 20

Salman Khan starrer TZH is casting its magic spell at both the domestic and overseas box office. In the domestic market where the film has garnered Rs 314.44 cr so far, its dominance in the overseas market is still strong. In the Australian box office TZH has earned 5,546 USD which is equivalent to Rs 3.53 lakh. In the New Zealand box office, the Salman starrer after 20 days has managed to rake in 3,436 USD, equivalent to Rs 2.18 lakh. after the second week of the movie coming to an end, Tiger Zinda Hai has collected a staggering $17.46 million (Rs 111.7 crore) in the overseas markets, with the overseas territory of UAE leading in terms of gross collection.

Released across 1100 screens in the overseas markets Tiger Zinda Hai has managed to rake in a massive USD 18.64 million [Rs. 118.37 cr] to become the ninth highest all-time overseas grosser. However, the collections of Tiger Zinda Hai do not surpass the business of previous releases like Dangal that collected USD 230.08 million [Rs. 1461.17 cr], P.K. that collected USD 47.2 million [Rs. 299.74 cr], Bollywood Hungama reported.

While Aamir Khan’s 5 top grossers are still miles away for Salman Khan to surpass, Bhai has managed to transcend the collections of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chennai Express that had collected USD 17.4 million [Rs. 110.55 cr].

But one thing is for sure, Salman Khan is all set to beat his own benchmark as TZH will surpass the domestic BO collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan within this week. In the overseas market, the film had garnered USD 29 million.

List of All Time Top Overseas Grossers

Dangal – USD 230.08 million

P.K. – USD 47.2 million

Dhoom 3 – USD 31.1 million

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – USD 29 million

Dilwale – USD 25.6 million

3 Idiots – USD 25.5 million

Sultan – USD 24.38 million

My Name Is Khan – USD 23.5 million

Tiger Zinda Hai – USD 18.64 million

Chennai Express – USD 17.4 million