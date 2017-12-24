Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan movie Tubelight opening weekend collection beaten by TZH in 2 days

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan has done wonders with his latest release and that too under pressure. He was feeling the pinch after his Tubelight movie did not do as well as expected. (Image: IE)

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan has done wonders with his latest release and that too under pressure. He was feeling the pinch after his Tubelight movie did not do as well as expected. In fact, he was panned for the content and the box office reflected that criticism. Even reviewers slammed the movie as a hatchet job. But, true to his penchant for rising up from adversity, Salman Khan has ensured that he impresses one and all with his latest movie Tiger Zinda Hai. He has thereby cemented his place as one of the longest reigning stars in Bollywood alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Fortunately, for Salman and the filmmakers, the superstar got down to the basics and brought alongside him an actress that is both an eye-ball grabber as well as one fans have given a thumbs-up to on many occasions. We are talking about Katrina Kaif and she is a perfect foil to Salman theatrics in the entire movie.

So, as far as Tiger Zinda Hai collections beating the earnings of Tubelight is concerned, then let us tell you that in 2 days, TZH collections have jumped to Rs 69.40 crore – it earned Rs 35.30 cr on day 2. When you compare that to Tubelight, the sum total on its opening weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) adds up to Rs. 64.77 cr.

Considering that it is doing so well, Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to earn an even higher amount on Sunday and since 25th is on Monday, which is a Christmas holiday, the collections will likely be humongous – advance bookings have been on fire for TZH!

And finally, as far as its lifetime collections are concerned, Tiger Zinda Hai is likely going to emerge as the top movie of 2017. For that, it has to be alive in theatres for at least 3 weeks. And what will power that growth? Well, TZH is receiving amazing word of mouth boost and this will likely continue over the weeks.