Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan movie becomes No 1 in 2017, banks whopping Rs 96.68 cr overseas

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: It is nothing but taking the foreign lands by storm by this Bollywood superstar. Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection has been rocketing along merrrily due to the exceptional performances by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Tiger Zinda Hai is continuing to do well at the Box Office not just in India but abroad as well. According to well known trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh the film has earned over $15.15 million (Rs 96.68 crore) from the overseas market till the second weekend of its release. With this the film has emerged as the highest grosser in overseas market in 2017. The movie has earned $4.57 million from USA-Canada market. It has also earned $ 5.18 million and $1.67 million from UAE-GCC and the United Kingdom respectively.

In the domestic market, the film has earned Rs 254.75 crore till day 10. In the film, a sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger, both lead actors once again reprise their roles of spies from original movie. While the earlier one was directed by Kabir Khan, the sequel is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film earned Rs 22.23 crore on the last day of the year.

It has already become the biggest film in the country after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017. The film does not have any competition till January 26 when Aiyaary and PadMan are slated to be released. Therefore, Salman Khan’s film is expected to do even better in January.

Released on December 22, the film which earned Rs 200 crore in just four days of its release, went on to earn over 400 crore overall in just ten days. Till now the film has earned Rs 326.6 crore from the domestic market, while around Rs 97 crore came from the overseas , taking the total (gross) earning of TZH to a staggering Rs 423.6 crore till now!

With Box office showing good reports of the film everyday, it is a certain that Salman Khan’s fan following has not changed over the years , which actually continues to grow. Ever since the release of the film, the actors and the director have been celebrating the success of the movie.