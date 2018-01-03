The making of blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai trailer: How Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif pulled it off

The three-minute long video shows the action shot where the movie was made.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the biggest blockbuster of 2017. And even in its second week after release, the movie is doing extremely good at the box-office. What created the buzz is the TZH trailer which was released on November 6 last year. The trailer itself created many records at the box-office as it went on to become one of the most liked Bollywood movie trailers with as many as million likes. With the trailer setting the bar so high for the movie, the makers of Tiger Zinda Hai have released how both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif pulled off the trailer, and turned it into a must-watch clip.

The three-minute long video shows the action shot where the movie was made. TZH has been shot in four countries. In the -20 degree Celsius in Austria, the famous Salman Khan fighting with wolves sequence was shot. Some of the action sequences were shot in Morocco where the temperature went on to hit the 37-degree Celsius mark. Few of the sequences were shot in Liwa Desert in UAE where the temperature hit the horrifying 52 degrees Celsius mark and in Abu Dhabi where the temperatures hovered around 50 degrees Celsius mark.

Some of the songs of Tiger Zinda Hai were shot in beautiful Greece. In the making of the trailer, Katina Kaif is heard saying, “Tiger Zinda Hai is a passion product for all of us, we all have worked very hard for it.” The end shot of trailer where Salman Khan comes out with a machine gun is said to have 7000 round of bullets fired.

So far, Tiger Zinda Hai has earned Rs 280.62 crore at the box-office. With no major releases around the corner, Tiger Zinda Hai is likely to dominate this weekend as well. Even at the overseas market, Tiger Zinda Hai has become the third highest grossing movie of Salman Khan. In the overseas market, the movie has earned Rs 97 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai released on December 22, 2017. The movie stars Salman Khan as an Indian spy and Katrina Kaif as a Pakistani spy. The movie is a sequel to 2012 hit movie – Ek Tha Tiger. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.