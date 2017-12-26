Tiger Zinda Hai Box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer now hits Rs 200 cr mark

Tiger Zinda Hai mints Rs 200 crores worldwide

Tiger Zinda Hai Box office collection: Keeping up with the expectations surrounding the film, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is not just winning hearts but also setting new benchmarks at the box office virtually daily. In the latest such instance, Tiger Zinda Hai has managed to blow past the Rs 200 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in just four days. The Yash Raj movie has minted a staggering gross collection of Rs 194.19 crore within the domestic market and another Rs 43.21 crore from the overseas territories. With this feat, Tiger Zinda Hai has become one of the fastest to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama. The movie has been successful in garnering eye-balls since the very first show and opened with a whopping 80 per cent occupancy rate. Notably, due to the immense hype surrounding the action entertainer, the makers of the film had opened advance booking for the film almost a whole week before its release.

Another plus for the movie has been the time of release. The movie enjoys festive time crowd and no competition from other releases. It even has got the benefit of an extended weekend as Monday was Christmas day, which is a holiday for most people. In his latest tweet, Bollywood Trade-Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#TigerZindaHai is setting NEW BENCHMARKS… Does PHENOMENAL biz on Mon [#Christmas]… Crosses ₹ 150 cr on Day 4… Is UNSTOPPABLE… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr. Total: ₹ 151.47 cr. India biz. #TZH.” The spy-thriller, which is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger, revolves around Salman as a RAW agent, and Katrina as a Pakistan’s ISI (Inter-services Intelligence) agent, and their deadly mission to rescue 25 nurses, who have been held hostage by ISIS, a terrorist organisation.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai marks the reuniting of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Tiger Zinda Hai was released across a total of 5700 screens worldwide (domestic 4600 + overseas 1100) on Friday (December 22).

Salman Khan now would be eyeing the Rs 200 cr club entry solely on the basis of his domestic earnings.