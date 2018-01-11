Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer bags Rs 316.74 cr by day 20

The unstoppable box office collections speak volumes as to why it’s not all over for Salman.

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collections have been massive and these have helped Salman Khan become the only actor to have three films with a lifetime collection of over Rs 300 cr. After Tubelight did not do well at the box office, critics were apprehensive about Salman’s return and some even speculated that his career was done and dusted. But Salman Khan made an epic comeback. The unstoppable box office collections speak volumes as to why it’s not all over for Salman. In fact, now the chats are all about his next movie and that it will become a Rs 400 cr film – and all this without any basis in fact! Tiger Zinda Hai, by the end of 20th day, has earned Rs 316.74 cr. Bollywood trade analyst on his Twitter handle wrote, ”#TigerZindaHai Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 2.56 cr, Wed 2.30 cr. Total: ₹ 316.74 cr. India biz. #TZH… BLOCKBUSTER.”

Salman Khan had earlier had talked about the overwhelming response that the film was receiving and thanked his fans and supporters for showing up in large numbers at the theatres across India and overseas too. Even director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar, responding to the success of the film, had said, “it is an overwhelming and a humbling moment. I thank the audiences for showering so much love on ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.”

Salman Kahn starrer Tiger Zinda Hai at this juncture is competing with his own benchmark film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It’s just inches away from surpassing his own record. But the actor has still miles to overcome before he transcends the collection of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal which had a lifetime collection of Rs 387. 38 cr.

But with Pad Man and Padmavat scheduled for January 25 release, Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection is set to suffer to a great extent. The coming week will be crucial for the film since the hype around these movies are sky high and will hardly let TZH perform with the same momentum.

Salman has his hands full with movies such as “Dabangg 3”, remake of “Ode To My Father” with Ali. the actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in Race 3. The movie is directed by Choreographer-turned-director Remo D Souza and is all set to hit the screens this year.