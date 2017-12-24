Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan guns for Judwaa 2, set to surpass it in just 4 days

Tiger Zinda Hai has the ability to reach the Rs 300 crore club in its lifetime earnings.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has opened to a roaring response from the audience and critics alike across the nation. The film is running to packed theatres and has set cash registers ringing at the box-office. The film has managed to break into the top 6 bollywood film grossers list and has already broken the opening day records for hindi films in 2017 ending Bollywood’s long running dry spell. Tiger Zinda Hai released on December 22 amidst much applause and recorded 80 per cent occupancy rates earning Rs 33.75 crore on its opening day leaving behind Golmaal Again that earned Rs 30.14 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the end of its opening weekend after garnering Rs 33.75 crore on Day 1 and Rs 35.30 crore on Day 2. The film in total has done business of Rs 69.40 crore.

Chances are bright that Judwaa 2 lifetime collection of Rs 138.61 crore would be surpassed by Tiger Zinda Hai by the time Monday comes to a close. That would make Tiger Zinda Hai the third highest grosser of 2017 in four days flat with only Baahubali 2 and Golmaal Again above it. Judwaa 2 had barely managed to earn Rs 59.25 crore on its opening weekend, whereas, TZH has been setting new records everyday.Golmaal Again in its lifetime collection has earned Rs 205.67 crore and crossed the mark of Rs 87 crore after the end of opening weekend. Whereas, Tiger Zinda Hai’s trend of demolishing the box-office may result in the film earning Rs 100 crore on Day 3 and can surpass the Rs 138.61 crore lifetime earnings of Judwaa 2 on day 4. With the onset of festive season, according to Taran Adarsh, the film will attract more audience during Christmas and will likely set several records by then.

TZH has the ability to reach the Rs 300 crore club in its lifetime earnings that would replace Golmaal Again just beneath Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer had earned Rs 510.99 in its lifetime earnings and has retained the top spot for the highest film grosser of 2017 since April.