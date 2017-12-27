Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Rs 200 cr club entry for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif on anvil

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film has been making and breaking records from the day one of its release.

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film has been making and breaking records from the day one of its release. For the audience that craves entertainment, Bhai’s film has certainly provided a wholesome and complete package and now there is no stopping the footfalls! After a massive four day extended weekend, the film performed so well that it made its place in Rs 100 crore club in only 3 days – over the weekend itself! While it took just a day extra for the film to cross Rs 150 cr mark at the box office. And for Salman Khan’s birthday today, his fans gave him an early gift – the film performed extremely well on the first working day after Christmas break (Tuesday)! The overall total of the film stood at Rs 173.07 cr on day 5 of the release. There are 3 more days for the week to come to an end, and with the overwhelming response that it is getting and the humongous amount that the film is collecting at the box office, the movie is all set to get into Rs 200 crore club before the current week comes to a close.

The film is set to become the second highest Bollywood grosser of 2017 and has gone past the lifetime number of Judwaa 2 which collected Rs. 138.61 cr, Raees with collection of Rs. 137.51 cr and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha with Rs. 134.25 cr as the lifetime collection. It is just behind Golmaal Again which has a number of Rs. 205.70 crore. But this number is expected to be surpassed by Friday morning.

Being Salman Khan’s birthday today which is no less of a celebration for his fans, it can be assumed that collections will shoot up on day six as well. Talking about the film’s success, Salman Khan said in a statement, “I thank my fans and audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. It was an extremely challenging shoot for the entire crew given we had to pull off some incredible action sequences sometimes in the blistering heat and then in the freezing cold and the love that the movie is getting right now only validates the effort that everyone had put in to make Tiger Zinda Hai a really good entertainer,” reported the Indian Express.

The film had already broken many other records on box-office. It included the record of the highest non-holiday day one in history. The film has also managed to create record holiday/non-holiday three-day weekend. Salman Khan’s film has already gone past the collection of his own film, Ek The Tiger on the first day by earning Rs 34.10 cr. This also gives rise to another question, will it cruise past the collection of Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2? It has a collection of over Rs 500 cr!