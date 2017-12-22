Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection on opening day: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer records whopping 80 pct occupancy rate

The occupancy rate during the morning shows has shot up to a humongous 80%.

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection on opening day: Salman Khan may finally have broken the jinx for 2017 as the biggest release of this year has received not just thunderous response in terms of advance booking, its occupancy rate has skyrocketed on day of release itself! The hype is sky high and the occupancy rate of the film reveals the real situation on the ground. The occupancy rate during the morning shows has shot up to a humongous 80%. The film has released to housefull boards at many theatres. Given the sky-high buzz around the film, it was needless to say that the film would have opened well at the box office. The makers had opened the doors for advance booking given the immense hype and it is a no-brainer that the tickets sold like hot cakes.

Reportedly, this has caused ticket prices for Tiger Zinda Hai to shoot up too. For an average Bollywood movie, advance bookings start around Wednesday, two days before the release, but Tiger Zinda Hai ticket booking had started as early as Sunday. However, the bewitching fact is that the tickets for the upcoming-Bollywood biggie are likely set to go up as high as Rs 2400. A premium multiplex in Delhi is charging a whopping Rs 2000 for the ‘platinum’ section, whereas the rate goes as high as Rs 2400 for the ‘premium superior’segment. However, this has not yet been verified.

#TigerZindaHai takes a HUMONGOUS START in UAE-GCC… Thu $ 950,000+ [₹ 6.08 cr]… Since the film is banned in Kuwait, the loss is approx $ 200,000. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017

#TigerZindaHai embarks on a MASSIVE START in Australia and New Zealand…

AUSTRALIA: Debuts at No 7 position… Fri A$ 203,882 [₹ 1.01 cr].

NEW ZEALAND: Debuts at No 4 position… Fri NZ$ 85,797 [₹ 38.54 lakhs].@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai collection on opening day has now been estimated at somewhere over Rs 40 cr now. The movie is also touted as one of the most expensive projects from the Yash Raj Films camp. It is also being estimated that it can also be a part of the Rs 300 cr club and higher. The movie has been receiving good reviews from the critics and Salman Khan is being appreciated for his performance in the film. Fans have gone out of their way to welcome Salman Khan’s film in the theatres with garlanded effigies, bursting crackers, shouting slogans and distributing sweets. Looks like Salman Bhai starrer is set to create another and break records.