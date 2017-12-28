Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Massive! Salman Khan film set to cross Rs 200 crore mark today!

Tiger Zinda Hai set to enter the 200 crore club (Source: PTI)

Abiding the lyrics of ‘Swag se Swagat’, the viewers across the globe have welcomed Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan spy thriller ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with an open heart. The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer flick which has been jolting the box-office since the very first day of its release is fast moving towards yet another benchmark. After crossing the Rs 150-crore mark within four days of its release, Tiger Zinda Hai is now inching towards the Rs 200-crore club. The movie has already crossed the figure of 190 crore in the Indian market and is expected to cross the 200 crore mark comfortably today itself. Box-office trade analyst, in his latest tweet, speculates the above. In a tweet, he said, “#TigerZindaHai is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Continues its DREAM RUN… All set to cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Thu]… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr. Total: ₹ 190.62 cr. India biz.” Tiger Zinda Hai, which collected Rs 173.07 crore on Tuesday, is roaring at the box office. According to early estimates, Salman’s film has made another Rs 17.55 crore on Wednesday, thus taking the total to Rs 190.62 crore.

Check out the day-wise box-office collection of Tiger Zinda Hai:

Day 1 – Friday (Dec 22) – Rs 34.10 crore

Day 2 – Saturday (Dec 23) – Rs 35.30 crore

Day 3 – Sunday (Dec 24) – Rs 45.53 crore

Day 4 – Monday (Dec 25) – Rs 36.54 crore

Day 5 – Tuesday (Dec 26) – Rs 21 .60 crore

Day 6 – Wednesday (Dec 27)- Rs 17.55 crore

Total five-day box-office collection of Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 190.62 crore

In the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed movie, both Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan reprise their roles from 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger. The spy-thriller, which is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger, revolves around Salman as a RAW agent, and Katrina as an ISI (Inter-services Intelligence) agent, and their deadly mission to rescue 25 nurses, who have been held hostage by ISIS, a terrorist organisation. After the film touched Rs. 150 crores, Salman congratulated his team and Katrina, saying, “The love that the movie is getting right now only validates the efforts everyone put in to make a really good entertainer. I congratulate Katrina for her extraordinary performance and Ali for his vision and awesome direction to pull off Tiger Zinda Hai,” as per an IANS.

Going by the fast increasing box-office figures, the movie may well become the highest grosser of Bollywood leaving Baahubali 2 behind.